SWFLA To Do List: Meals of Hope event, more

NOVEMBER 13

Kelsey Cook at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Nov. 16-17 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 17. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Dance with Pride

Marco Island Center for the Arts is hosting the first Naples Pride event on Marco. The Art Center’s Dance with Pride is part of Naples Pride’s month long celebration – Pridegiving. Get ready to strut your stuff, and dance the evening away with friends, family and the community at 6 p.m., Nov. 18. Tickets are $15. Call today and get your tickets 239-394-4221 or online under marcoislandart.org/events-calendar.

Meals of Hope outdoor packaging event; volunteers needed

Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its annual packaging event Saturday, Nov. 20. This year’s event will be outdoors. Registration is at 8 a.m. Packing begins at 8:30 a.m. Chairman Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris explained, “to maximize safety for all of our volunteers, we will hold the event at the YMCA airnasium. Staging for the packaging event will keep stations and volunteers separated, unless they are part of a family or similar. All packaging volunteers will be required to wear masks and food preparation gloves. Masks and gloves will be provided on site. To sign up or for more information, go to mohmi.org or contact Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris at 239-642-6020.

E-City Arts & Crafts

What have our local artisans been creating over the summer? Venture down to historic Everglades City on Saturday, Nov. 20, for the first Art-in-the-Glades arts and crafts fair of the winter season. This informal outdoor event is held in McLeod Park on the Circle from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Goods on sale range from photos of the environment to hand-made soap. When you finish browsing and shopping, stop at one of the local restaurants for stone crab claws, the local delicacy now in season. Admission is free and vendors are welcome to set up their own tables. For info, call Marya at 239-695-2905.

Calusa Garden Club Plant and Fresh Flower Sale

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will hold a plant and Thanksgiving centerpiece sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23 outdoors in the parking lot at Marco Lutheran Church. The sale includes potted plants for indoors and outdoors, beautiful Thanksgiving centerpieces with fresh flowers, orchids, and unusual vases. Club members will be available to answer your questions. Proceeds of the sale benefit Calusa Garden Club's scholarship and community beautification sites.

ONGOING

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

'NUTS by Tom Topor'

The new Studio Players offering will make you think during and after you see it. "NUTS by Tom Topor" is directed by Anna Segreto runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. The play deals with a sanity hearing and is set in a courtroom in the psychiatric wing of New York's Bellevue Hospital. See it at Joan Jenks Auditorium in Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway. From $30, with a fee ($15 for students, plus fee). thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

Abstraction and Expressionism

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Work of four artists of different mediums — Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong. All explore abstraction and expressionism through color palettes, textures, mediums and interpretations. nformation: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan: 815-545-5056.

‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn. Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911. Free; donations accepted.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

‘Cars and Coffee’

Every third Sunday of the month, Cars and Coffee at Mercato, 9132 Strada Place, Naples, draws an array of vehicles for an informal and friendly gathering. Grab a cup of coffee at Narrative Coffee Roasters and check out the cars 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Parking is first come, first serve. No registration is required. Spectators urged to park in the parking garage. For updates visit here. Information: mercatoshops.com or 866-900-6699.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

DECEMBER AND BEYOND

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection invites you and your friends to their Christmas luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Grandezza requires wearing a face covering unless seated at your table. Luncheon cost: $30 inclusive. Reservations and cancellations must be received by Friday, Dec. 3. If you wish to be seated with others, submit all names and checks together with any food allergies and a contact name and number. Tables will be assigned in the order checks are received. Reserve early with a check payable to BSECWC. Mail to: BSECWC, 20151 Torch Key Way, Estero, FL 33928. Call Jan with questions at 815-545-5056.

American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to the Imagination Ball, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. Presented by Bill and Karen Young, and Jim and Christine Walker, the 2022 event will mark the 10-year anniversary of this spectacular gala. Please join us for an enchanted evening in the fight against cancer as we honor 10-year Gala Chair, Debra Shanahan with the prestigious and well deserved Grado Award. To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other ways that you can join us in the fight against cancer, please contact your American Cancer Society at Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032.

