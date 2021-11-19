3 To Do: Bonita Fest, Brew-Ha-Ha and more

Staff

1. Saturday: Bonita Fest

Enjoy music, drinks, food and more 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, during Bonita Fest at Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Free but $5 donation is welcome to support charities, scholarships and community service programs funded by the Rotary Club of Bonita Naples Foundation.

Lawn chairs or blankets encouraged. No coolers or pets allowed.

Information: bonitafests.com.

2. This weekend: Brew-Ha-Ha

As promoters say it, "Life is too short to have bad beer!" So head to the Mercato in North Naples from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, for the Brew-Ha-Ha Craft Beer Festival.

Choose from more than 60 craft beers to sample including Ankrolab, Riptide, Green Bench and more. Also enjoy food, a stein holding contest, live music, raffles and more on the Mercato event lawn. Event benefits PACE Center for Girls.

Tickets $35 in advance, $40 at the gate, $65 VIP.

Information: mercatoshops.com.

3. Last chance: Abstraction and Expressionism

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Work of four artists of different mediums — Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong.

All explore abstraction and expressionism through color palettes, textures, mediums and interpretations. La Petite will feature the work of Paul McDermott through Nov. 2. Gallery reception 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

