Marco Island Kiwanis adds members

Cathy Mendygraw recently joined Kiwanis Club of Marco Island.

Mendygraw is originally from Northport, NY and moved to Marco Island 22 years ago. She is retired from the Social Security Administration and is a member of Just Friends, SEAgals, and is an active volunteer at the Chamber of Commerce and the Marco Island History Museum. She loves to travel the world.

Ed Crane joined Kiwanis. Born in Pensacola, Florida, he loves telling people that he is a third generation native Floridian. Since his dad was a captain in the Navy, Crane lived all over the country and even in Cuba for a few years.

Ed and his wife Cindy lived in Hampstead NH for 28 years before retiring to Marco Island 20 years ago. Ed is retired from Lucent Technologies where he was an electrical engineering manager. He is currently the web master for both the Marco Men’s Club and the Marco Sportfishing Club.

Randle Grossman is also a new member to Kiwanis Club. Prior to living on Marco Island, Randle and his wife Susanne lived in Basking Ridge, NJ and Murray Hill, NJ They originally moved to Marco Island in 2000 and bought their first place here. They were snowbirds, coming back and forth during the winter months. They moved here permanently in 2010. Randle is retired from the advertising business. He is involved with the Marco Men’s Club where he was a past President and served on the Board in various capacities.

Kiwanis Club meets twice a month-once for a breakfast meeting at Stonewall’s and once for a dinner meeting at various locations. If you would like to join us in our mission of helping the world once community and one child at a time, contact Cindy Crane@lucindaed@aol.com.