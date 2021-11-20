Social Scene: Walk for Alzheimer’s

Submitted

11.13.21

November is Alzheimer’s month. The Marco Spirit team led by Team Captain Barb Markel held the annual Walk for Alzheimer’s. The group walked up and down Collier Blvd. from the Esplanade.

Walkers included the Ken & Pam Molander family with family members from California and North Carolina. They came to support their parents (or to honor their father and support their mother).

Other walkers were Shirley Wollaway, founder of Marco's Alzheimer's Support Group. team captain Barb Markel, and Barbara Bonthron.

Dave and Susie Walsh and Ed and Cindy Crane,, SEA Gal friends of Barb and Pam also walked.

The Marco Team Spirit surpassed their goal with close to $8,000. The money will be used for care, support, and research for Alzheimer's.