For the Love of Cats celebrates National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Submitted

For the Love of Cats started a program to promote senior cat adoptions in 2010. Since then, over 200 senior cats have found homes through their partnership with Domestic Animal Services of Collier County and Naples Cat Alliance, Volunteer Services for Animals and Camp Many Paws.

In celebration of November’s National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, For the Love of Cats is again providing funding to pay for adoption fees and provide a $100 e-gift card from PetSmart for senior cats over 7 years old adopted to approved seniors over the age of 60. Their year-round program promotes the adoption of senior cats that can add so much to the lives of seniors in need of companionship.

More:Calusa Garden Club plants ready for Nov. 23 sale

This year especially, there are still so many seniors alone at home that desperately need some purrfect companionship without the initial financial burden of adoption and necessary supplies. Studies have proven that pets add years, happiness, health, and purpose to the lives of seniors. Having such a loving partner in life that helps you get out of bed to feed them breakfast and talk to every day can be a lifesaver.

Many senior cats languish in shelters being overlooked for the younger cats and kittens. Their life has gone from a quiet sunny couch to being in a loud, sometimes unfriendly, group housing environment. They deserve more than this in their golden years. For the Love of Cats is determined to make their stay as short as possible and to help seniors both human and cat alike. We all need love. We all need companionship.

Seniors for Seniors is one the most heartfelt programs developed by For the Love of Cats. The rescue organization is the only group in Collier County offering this county-wide program. We are committed to continuing to help seniors find the love of their life.

Meet several cats that are more than ready to snuggle, purr, nap and while away the day with their new purrson.

For more information, contact For the Love of Cats, Inc., Debbie Lanham, program specialist, 804-647-5857; fortheloveofcatsfl.com.

For the Love of Cats is a 501c3 non-profit organization in Marco Island, FL that is dedicated to saving the lives of abandoned cats and kittens in the community. We are an animal welfare group operating through donations from the public since 2002.