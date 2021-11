Submitted

On a beautiful, sunny, Saturday afternoon the Marco Cruise Club got together for a raft up. Four boats, 12 members and one seafaring dog joined in the fun. Boaters hopped from boat to boat sharing food, drinks and good conversation. Congratulations to Captain Terry and Lisa Raymer on their new cruiser, “R Dream.”

For more information see website at: www.marcocruiseclub.net or email dprocopio@aol.com.