Your Turn: 2022 Marco is Bloom Landscape Contest

By James Eby

Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee

With the objective of encouraging the planting and beautification landscapes, compatible with our unique South Florida climate and weather conditions, every year the Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee promotes the Marco in Bloom contest amongst homeowners and homeowner associations.

Florida Friendly and Florida Native plants are encouraged while always matching the right plant with the right place. The Florida-Friendly or Naturalized plants are plants that can establish well in Florida but their place of origin is outside Florida. Florida Native plants naturally occur in our region. Through the years, these plants have developed dependent relationships with wildlife, fungi, and microbes within our environment.

This year the properties to be included in the contest are Residential Single family homes, personally and professionally landscaped, Cul-de-sacs, Commercial Properties, Condominiums and Institutions.

Property owners can self-nominate their residences or nominate their neighbors. Visitors and residents are welcome to participate by nominating a property.

The criteria to select each year’s winners are creativity, use of color and contrast, adherence to Florida Friendly and Florida Native plants and foliage, minimum use of standard Florida grasses, water conservation and curb appeal.

Nomination forms can be found at Mackle Park, City Hall and the Beautification Advisory Committee web page. Complete the application by March 12th, take one or two non-returnable photographs and email them to TBarnett@cityofmarcoisland.com or mail them to Tracey Barnett, City of Marco Island, Marco in Bloom at 50 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, FL, 343145.