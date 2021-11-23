3 To Do: 'Gentleman's Guide,' shell show, more

Staff

1. ‘A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder’

Nov. 24-Dec. 19. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples.

The Naples Players kick off the 2021-22 season with this Tony-winning musical detailing a nephew’s devious route to his relative’s massive fortune, with one “mishap” after another for those ahead of him. Nov. 24-Dec. 19. From $47.

Information: naplesplayers.org.

2. Rob Little at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Nov. 26-28 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26; and 5, 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; and 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Marco Island Shell Club sale

Marco Island Shell Club is holding their Holiday Shell Art Sale will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 and again on Friday, Dec. 3.

The sale will be held outdoors at the New Life Community Church located at 489 West Elkcam Circle (across from Veterans Park).

Social distancing and masks are requested.

Information: marcoshellclub.com.

