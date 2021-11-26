3 To Do: ‘Come From Away’ at Artis, night lights and more

Staff

1. ‘Come From Away’ at Artis—Naples

Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Artis—Naples 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a small town in Newfoundland the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On stage Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

2. Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

The Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden return in 2021, kicking off this weekend.

Enjoy natural beauty of the gardens illuminated from 6-9 p.m., through Dec. 23; Dec. 26-Dec. 30; and Jan. 1-2.

For pricing and more, call 239-643-7275 or naplesgarden.org.

3. Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.”

The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.