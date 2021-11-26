Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the community to join in holiday celebration

Staff

Marco Island Center for the Arts is getting in the holiday spirit and wants to invite you to make the festivities part of your celebration.

The 8th Annual Festival of Trees will feature uniquely themed small trees decorated by organizations and members of the community. The Festival of Trees entries are then auctioned through a silent auction starting Nov. 30 in the Lauritzen gallery. If you are looking for a little tree to add to your holiday décor, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

Additionally, the Art Center will host its first outdoor tree lighting ceremony to open the Festival of Trees and holiday season. The Art Center invites you to join them at 5:30 pm to enjoy a festive libation and tour the Festival of Trees; the tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6, Nov. 30.

Marco Island Center for the Arts is also a mail drop for children’s letters to Santa this season and as an added bonus he has agreed to send each of the children a special video response to their letters. The Santa mailbox will remain in the lobby of the Art Center for your child to drop off their letters until 4 p.m., Dec. 20.

Get your letter to Santa form online at marcoislandart.org If you are not able to physically drop the letter off at the Art Center at 1010 Winterberry Dr., Marco Island. The organization will accept the letters at info@marcoislandart.org and put those in the mailbox for you.

Dates to remember