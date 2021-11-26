Schedule announced: 28th Annual Marco Island Christmas House decorating contest

Submitted

This will be the 28th Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest. The House Decorating Contests have been sponsored by LCEC for the 28th consecutive year. A committee of 30 dedicated community-minded citizens makes it all happen.

This year the preliminary judging will be done from 6:30 until 10:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13,14 and 15. Homeowners are instructed to have their lights on all three nights to ensure that the judges may view all properties.

The final judging is scheduled for 6:30 until 10:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20.

More:Marco’s DAR chapter renews its efforts to honor military veterans

All owners of the Top 10 homes receive a plaque. The overall winner receives the coveted yard sign, winner’s plaque, the Iberia Bank Spirit Award of a $100 gift certificate and the LCEC Traveling Trophy to be kept for one year by the winners of the house contest and then passed on to the next year’s winner. Previous winners of both home and business contests display their yard sign annually and continue to decorate in the spirit of the season.

A list of the top finalists and “worth seeing” addresses are supplied to the media and other outlets on Dec. 16 following the preliminary judging so families may visit and enjoy the beauty and originality of the decorated homes throughout the holiday season.

The list of the Top 10 homes listed in the most convenient order for drivers are available through the press outlets, at the Chamber of Commerce Office or by email request to Event Chairman, Dave Rice at marcodave@comcast.net. For those joining the car caravan that traditionally follows the judges trolley, lists will are distributed prior to the tour.

Judging teams evaluate every home on every street on Marco. Winners are not eligible to win again for a five year period.

The Marco Island Christmas House and Business Decorating Committee members and judges for the contest are: Co-chairman, Dave and Jeanne Rice, Bob Boland, Lyn Bedell, Carla and Mike Mickes, Larry and Judy Sacher, Debbie and Marty Roddy, Ken and Diane Honecker, Jerry Swiacki, Linda Turner, Bette McGilvray, Steven Josselyn, Sandy Dauch, Kristina Lambros-Creach and Marc Creach, Jacki Strategos, Richard Droste, Bruce Robertson, Mary Vertin, Betty Newman, Russ Simmons and Lauri Kalanges.

More:Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the community to join in holiday celebration

Chairman Dave Rice states, “Most are long-standing experienced committee members with unmatched passion to serve Marco Island. They, along with the many home and business owners that participate are what make the event the success that it is.”

The entire committee looks forward to the 2021 contest and hopes participation levels soar in a year that lends itself so well to being a fun and safe activity for participants and viewers.