3 To Do: Comedy, Santa and shells

Staff

1. Ryan Niemiller at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 1-3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1; and 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Santa visits The Promenade at Bonita Bay

Photos with Santa during Festival of Lights and tree lighting 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs.

Information: promenadeshops.com or 239-949-1573.

3. Friday: Marco Island Shell Club show

Marco Island Shell Club is holding their Holiday Shell Art Sale will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3.

The sale will be held outdoors at the New Life Community Church located at 489 West Elkcam Circle (across from Veterans Park). Social distancing and masks are requested.

Information: marcoshellclub.com.

