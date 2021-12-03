3 To Do: Snowfest, a boat parade and more

Staff

1. This weekend: Snowfest is back

Snowfest is back in 2021, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with extended carnival hours 6-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

A "snowmazing" snowfall of 100 tons of the white stuff outside the center, which includes Mrs. Claus’s Kitchen, Santa’s Workshop; music; holiday bounce land; entertainment; snow mountain and the carnival. $2; ages 3 and younger free.

Information: Call the Golden Gate Community Center at 239-252-4180 or visit www.collierparks.com.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Celebrating the season in Southwest Florida

2. Everglades City Boat Parade

From 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: The boat parade will start at the mouth of the Barron River and motor towards the Everglades City School, 415 E School Drive, Ochopee.

Open to all holiday decorated boats; meet just outside of Outward Bound in the river. The parade will start at sunset. Public viewing along Barron River.

3. Marco Island: Annual Tree Lighting

At 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, Christmas Island Style presents the 2021 Annual Tree Lighting and community celebration.

Bring your chairs and/or blankets. Due to regulations, there will be no tailgating in the park and alcohol is prohibited throughout the park. At Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Michelbob's – Meat at its best