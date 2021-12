SWFLA To Do List: Celebrating the season in Southwest Florida

Staff

DECEMBER

Fort Myers Beach Boat Parade

At 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Salty Sam's Marina, 2500 Main St., Fort Myers Beach. The 33rd annual parade of decorated, lighted craft. Passes Bayfront Park next to Nervous Nellie’s and at the ends of the first two canals in Siesta Isles. Bring seating to those. All passes numerous restaurants on its route. For details, see the Boat Parade under fortmyersbeach.org.

Marco Players Presents ‘The Hallelujah Girls’

“The Hallelujah Girls” takes place in an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of friends gather every Friday afternoon for some “Spa-Dee-Dah!” This funny, heartwarming play, written by playwrights Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten, promises to deliver lots of humor and zingers by the witty characters. Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Tina Cedras, a fine artist with a passion for seashell art. Enjoy a preview of Tina’s work at SeaShellArtbyTinac.com. The Hallelujah Girls is on stage now through Dec. 19, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Bobby Collins at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 4-5 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Brass Christmas Concert

At 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. A high-brass band of 12, including vocalists and members of the Naples Philharmonic, bringing music of all kinds for the season. Reservations requested; free or VIP $25. Concert will be streamed online. Information: nnchurch.org.

Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting

The 48th Annual Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting Ceremony is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, through 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Sugden Plaza, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Official Christmas tree lighting on Fifth Avenue South in Sugden Plaza and holiday experiences, including a living nativity by the First Church of the Nazarene, skating rink, live music, Santa Claus and Avenue dining. Information: 239-692-8436 or fifthavenuesouth.com.

‘Brews for the Birds’

From 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Wonder Gardens, 27189 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Sample local craft beers and enjoy live music and food truck offerings. Must be 21 to attend, with IDs check at entrance. All money raised supports birds at Wonder Gardens. Presale: $40 members, $45 non-members (plus taxes) through Nov. 25. Prices increase Nov. 26-Dec. 4 to $45 for members and $50 non-members. Remaining tickets will be sold at entrance day of event. More at https://wondergardens.org/2021-brews-for-the-birds-and-bees/

Santa’s Celebration

From 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway. Music, games and take free photos with Santa and his helpers. $3 per person. Register online to reserve your spot at https://bit.ly/3BXLrmr and paid receipt must be shown before entry. 239-252-4180 or collierparks.com.

Friends of Tigertail Beach clean-up

From 8 a.m. until 10, Saturday Dec. 4, it’s the quarterly cleanup. Garbage bags and plastic gloves provided. Wear shoes that may get wet! All youth participants will receive certificates for volunteering. Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Immokalee Breakfast with Santa

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Immokalee Community Park, 321 N. First St., Naples. Event features breakfast with Santa, cookie decorating, treats, arts and crafts, face painting and pictures with Santa. $5, register here. 239-252-4449 or active.com/immokalee-fl/classes/imcp-breakfast-with-santa-2021.

Christmas Holiday Spectacular

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. David and Cecil Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Avenue, Naples. Naples Dance Conservatory presents holiday performances by dancers from age 3 to adult, featuring the vocals of "American Idol" finalist Lazaro Arbos and musicians Lennard Garsperstein and NDC Musical Director Yovannis Roque. Director Abdel Roque, guest artist Lilah Greyeyes and former Miss Florida, Monique Evans, are featured dancers as well. Tickets: 239-231-9800.

Outdoor community Chanukah celebration

The Jewish Congregation of March Island will hold its annual outdoor Community Chanukah Celebration, at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. The community is invited to join this event. There will be traditional lighting of the menorah, songs and Chanukah treats, and remarks by guests from our Marco Island Community. Bring beach chairs. Food will not be served but each attendee will receive a holiday treat to take home. Information: contact the Synagogue office at 239-642 0800.

‘Radio Golf’

Development vs. preserving history. Sounds like a headline in Naples, right? The topic is actually the new Gulfshore Playhouse production, "August Wilson's 'Radio Golf'." It runs through Dec. 5 at the Norris Center in downtown Naples. $57-$71, $23 student. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

Christmas Box Angel memorial service

The 22nd Annual Christmas Box Angel memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at Marco Island Cemetery, 489 West Elkcam Circle; at the Angel of Hope statue. The service is for all who have lost a child, niece or nephew, or grandchild. The Angel and service are based on the bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans’ book, “The Christmas Box.”

Stardust Memories Big Band Holiday Shows

At 7 p.m., Dec. 6, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples, and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Swingin' holiday with the Stardust Memories Big Band, adding a lilt to seasonal favorites under bandleader Craig Christman. $5 suggested donation.

Bonita Springs’ ‘Holiday in the Park’

The City of Bonita Springs welcomes the public to the traditional holiday celebration. The city will be hosting its annual Holiday in the Park, from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m., Dec. 7. This event is free for the community. The celebration will be in Downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park- 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The event will include festivities such as a snow slide and flurries in the park, live entertainment, dance performances, school band performances, and a visit from Santa. Food and beverages will be available to purchase during the event. The Mayor, City Council, officials from Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District and Lee County Sheriff’s Office will officially light the Holiday Tree. The entire park will sparkle with holiday lights. During the event, there will be a road closure on Old U.S. 41 Road between Wilson Street and Ragsdale Street. Information: call Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262 or visit the city website at City of Bonita Springs Holiday in the Park information.

Marco Island Holiday Pets on Parade

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. CJ's on the Bay, 740 N. Collier Blvd., No. 105, Marco Island. Festively attired pets, with owners sometimes in costume as well, in lighthearted holiday parade.

City of Naples Christmas Parade

At 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Broad Avenue South to Third Street South, proceeding north to Fifth Avenue South, east on Fifth Avenue South, and South on Eighth Street South past City Hall, ending at Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South. Floats, bands, entertainers, local organizations and, of course, Santa. Livestreamed on Comcast Channel 98, Facebook Live or City of Naples website. Information: naplesgov.come/parksrec/.

Eric Schwartz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 9-10 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and 6:30 and 8:30 Friday, Dec. 10. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever’

The Island Theater Company announces their upcoming Christmas production, “The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever.” The Island Theater Company has partnered with Christmas Island Style on this family Christmas Show at the Marco Presbyterian Church, to bring islanders this very special Christmas production. It features the traditional Christmas story but with a fresh twist that provides both fun and life relevance for kids. The production will run 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 and 1 p.m., Dec. 11 at Marco Presbyterian Church, in the Fellowship Hall, 875 W. Elkcam Circle (across from the Rose Marina). For additional information visit https://islandtheatercompany.com/ or call 239-394-0080.

‘Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella’

At 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Center for the Performing Arts Youth Players present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical, with songs like "In My Little Corner" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful." $22. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

‘Deck the Depot’

Cocoa and Caroling: 6-8 p.m., Dec. 10. Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Holiday favorites for all, led by Naples Carolers. Plus free photos with Santa. Bring your camera. Free. Information: 239- 252-8419.

Christmas luncheon

Bonita Springs – Estero Christian Women’s Connection invites you and your friends to their Christmas luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Grandezza requires wearing a face covering unless seated at your table. Luncheon cost: $30 inclusive. Reservations and cancellations must be received by Friday, Dec. 3. If you wish to be seated with others, submit all names and checks together with any food allergies and a contact name and number. Tables will be assigned in the order checks are received. Reserve early with a check payable to BSECWC. Mail to: BSECWC, 20151 Torch Key Way, Estero, FL 33928. Call Jan with questions at 815-545-5056.

Marco Island Street Parade

At 6:30 p.m., Dec. 11. Annual holiday parade with floats and entertainment. Participating organizations are invited to bring unwrapped toys for the sleigh located just past the judges stand to be distributed to local needy children. Information: 239-777-1484 or christmasislandstyle.com.

Bonita Springs Christmas Boat Parade

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Imperial River, Bonita Springs. From Bay Water Boat Rentals to the bend at Galleon Drive, a procession of lighted, decorated boats and watercraft. Information, entry forms at bonitaboatparade.com or call 239-495-0455.

Naples Christmas Boat Parade

6:15 p.m., Dec. 11. Naples Bay. Lighted, decorated boats with various themes, but all celebrating the holidays. Viewing points at Naples City Dock, Pinchers Tin City, Riverwalk Restaurant, Naples Landing, Kelly’s Fish House, The Boat House on Naples Bay and Bayview Park. Proceeds to Ricky King Foundation. Entry forms at miacc.org.

Visits with Santa at Waterside Shops

From 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Waterside Shops, 5415 U.S. 41 N., Naples. Free. Guests encouraged to bring cameras to take photos. watersideshops.com/santa/

Christmas Around the World

From 5-11 p.m., Dec. 11. IMSC — Immokalee Sports Complex, 505 Escambia St., Immokalee. Games, snow piles, Santa, music, food, entertainment, prizes, even snow, in an evening tradition following the Immokalee Christmas parade. Information: 239-252-4449.

E-City Arts & Crafts

Have fun doing your holiday shopping! You'll find interesting and unique items for sale on Saturday, Dec. 11, in historic Everglades City, our first county seat, where local talented artists and crafters will set up their tables under the pavilion near the tennis courts in McLeod Park. This is an informal, free event and well-behaved doggies are also welcome as well as kiddies who can play on the swings while you browse. And, if you want to treat yourself, stop in at one of the local restaurants for stone crabs, our seasonal delicacy. Information: SaveBOE.com or call Marya at 239-695-2905.

‘Killing Mr. Watson’

On Dec. 11, venture into rural southwest Florida to the historic Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee for live re-creations of the killing of the legendary baddie Edgar Watson by a posse of local farmers & fishermen that Peter Matthiessen famously wrote about in his popular books. This play was written by Larry Block who will direct the productions with actors in period costume, all of whom are volunteering their time. General admission is $20 but you can reserve seats at $50 each for the 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. performances at website SaveBOE.com or call Marya at 239-695-2905.

Cookies & Milk with Santa

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. $2 per person. Enjoy cookies and milk with Santa. Pre-registration required, no walk-ins. Register at https://bit.ly/3mY1g8s and visit collierparks.com or 239-252-3527 for more.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Bayfront

From 3-6 p.m. Dec. 12, 495 Bayfront Place, Naples. Special appearance by The Budweiser Clydesdales, carolers, hot chocolate, hot toddies.

Cowboy Christmas

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave, W,, Immokalee. Take photos with Santa Claus, plus take a little candy and gift home with you. First 50 children get to craft own horse ornament to decorate the tree at home. Free and RSVP not required. More at colliermuseums.com.

Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade

This fun, holiday tradition begins at dusk (approx. 6 p.m. near the Isles of Capri sign at the entrance of Capri and covers nearly every street on the island. It lasts about an hour and a half. In keeping with the holiday spirit, there will be no judging since the only goal is to have a fun time and to share some holiday cheer with family, friends and neighbors. Information: Contact Otis & Nancy at 239-776-5757.

ONGOING

‘Come From Away’

Now through Dec. 5. Artis—Naples 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a small town in Newfoundland the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Trees & Teas Festival

From 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Dec. 19. At 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Decorated trees created by local artists in the Sugden Theatre lobby and teas from The Naples Spice and Tea Exchange; scheduled music. Holiday wreaths available. Benefits The Naples Players. $18, $12 children; $100 Champagne VIP preview 7 p.m. Nov. 29. Information: 239-263-7990 or naplesplayers.org.

Pastel Society shows

The Southwest Florida Pastel Society returns with in-person shows after COVID canceled them in 2020. Through Dec. 30, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Norris Community Center, 955 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Masks required. All works are for sale, cash and carry. Information: pastelsociety.org.

Christmas at Palm Cottage

Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, noon-7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, through Dec. 31, except holidays. 137 12th Ave. S., Naples. Vintage cottage, home of the Naples Historical Society, and its garden, elegantly decorated. Tour times online or 239-261-8164. $13 noon-4 p.m.; free during evening hours.

Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

The Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden return in 2021, kicking off this weekend. Enjoy natural beauty of the gardens illuminated from 6-9 p.m., through Dec. 23; Dec. 26-Dec. 30; and Jan. 1-2. For pricing and more, call 239-643-7275 or naplesgarden.org.

Santa at Coastland Center

Now through Dec. 24. Visit with Santa and have photos taken. Reservations encouraged, make them here. Visit coastlandcenter.com for more.

Ritz-Carlton Gingerbread House

Now through Dec. 31. Main Lobby, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples’ pastry team and carpenters collaborate to create this year‘s confection-covered Gingerbread House. Cookies served nightly.

‘A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder’

Through Dec. 19. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. The Naples Players kick off the 2021-22 season with this Tony-winning musical detailing a nephew’s devious route to his relative’s massive fortune, with one “mishap” after another for those ahead of him. Nov. 24-Dec. 19. From $47. naplesplayers.org.

Wednesdays: Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market has relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park. The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday until April 20. Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘A Colorful Dream’

Through Jan. 7. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Family-friendly, interactive exhibition by contemporary fine art photographer Adrien Broom. A suite of photographs, some of them large scale, detailing a young girl’s journey as she discovers a series of monochromatic fantasy worlds, described by the Huffington Post as “deeply rooted in fairy tale and mythology." Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan: 815-545-5056.

‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn. Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911. Free; donations accepted.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

‘Cars and Coffee’

Every third Sunday of the month, Cars and Coffee at Mercato, 9132 Strada Place, Naples, draws an array of vehicles for an informal and friendly gathering. Grab a cup of coffee at Narrative Coffee Roasters and check out the cars 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Parking is first come, first serve. No registration is required. Spectators urged to park in the parking garage. For updates visit here. Information: mercatoshops.com or 866-900-6699.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

SAVE THE DATE

American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to the Imagination Ball, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. Presented by Bill and Karen Young, and Jim and Christine Walker, the 2022 event will mark the 10-year anniversary of this spectacular gala. Please join us for an enchanted evening in the fight against cancer as we honor 10-year Gala Chair, Debra Shanahan with the prestigious and well deserved Grado Award. To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other ways that you can join us in the fight against cancer, please contact your American Cancer Society at Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032.

