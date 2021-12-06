Social Scene: Newcomers '50 and Fabulous' fashion show

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

The 50 and Fabulous Fashion Show was a huge success. Nineteen members of Newcomers Club had some fun modeling the latest fashions from OMG That’s Chic, Island Trends, Beach Daisy and Beachworks.

Rex “Rupert” De Jaager, Owner of Sun DJs, provided great music as each model danced her way down the runway, styling fashion and fun for a Beach Lifestyle, Casual Island Wear, Chic Elegance and Vibrant Works.

After the fashion show the luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

Mini club news

WOW (Women on Water) mini-club had a kayaking and lunch event at Capri Fish House. They disembarked on the kayaks at 10 a.m. and returned to meet up with other WOW ladies for a great lunch and some socializing. What a fun afternoon!

This is just one of the many mini-clubs available. Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line Attention: Membership Chairs).

Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon.