3 To Do: 'Christmas Pageant,' 'Cinderella’ and more

Staff

1. Starts Thursday: ‘The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever’

The Island Theater Company announces their upcoming Christmas production, “The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The Island Theater Company has partnered with Christmas Island Style on this family Christmas Show at the Marco Presbyterian Church, to bring Islanders this Christmas production. It features the traditional Christmas story but with a fresh twist that provides both fun and life relevance for kids.

The production will run 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 and 1 p.m., Dec. 11 at Marco Presbyterian Church, in the Fellowship Hall, 875 W. Elkcam Circle (across from the Rose Marina).

For additional information visit https://islandtheatercompany.com or call 239-394-0080.

2. Friday: ‘Deck the Depot’

Cocoa and Caroling: 6-8 p.m., Dec. 10. Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Holiday favorites for all, led by Naples Carolers. Plus free photos with Santa. Bring your camera. Free.

Information: 239- 252-8419.

3. Friday: ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella’

At 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Center for the Performing Arts Youth Players present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical, with songs like "In My Little Corner" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful." $22.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

