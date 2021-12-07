Social Scene: Sports Fishing Club Christmas party

Submitted

12.02.21

A sold out crowd enjoyed all kinds of merriment at the Sports Fishing Club Christmas party at Eagle Creek.

Chairperson Anna Hutchings and her helping elves Betsy Wohltman, Jan Scriver, Cindy Bixler and Pat Arcidicono planned an evening to remember. Rosetta Stone entertained and the dance floor was crowded all evening with merry makers.

