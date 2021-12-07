Volunteers from near, far cleanup Tigertail

Allie Delventhal

Friends of Tigertail

“It takes a village” to keep our beaches beautiful, and many community members, visitors, and groups support the endeavor.

The last quarterly Tigertail Beach clean-up for 2021 was held on Dec. 4 with several organizations and individuals participating.

Approximately 59 volunteers included members of Friends of Tigertail and MICA, Marco Island Noontime Rotary members, who donated siz grabbers to make debris collection easier and safer, Marco Island Starbucks staff who brought coffee for all of the volunteers, 17 MIA students, a representative from Marco Island Public Works, and several individuals, two from as far away as Switzerland.

Their efforts yielded 79 pounds of debris including 58 pounds of trash, and 21 pounds of recycle items.

Some unsung heroes of the beaches take it upon themselves to continue cleaning the beach on a daily basis. One such person is Lee Gundersen, known to many as one of the parking attendants at Tigertail Beach Park. On days off she and friends walk long stretches of beach picking up any trash that they see and educating beach goers along the way.

Friends of Tigertail appreciates all who participate in scheduled clean-up events as well as those cleaning the beaches on their own, as caring for our shoreline supports human enjoyment as well as the welfare of our abundant wildlife.

The next Tigertail beach clean-up is planned for April as part of the Bay Days/Keep Collier Beautiful. More information can be found on their Facebook page or their website: friendsoftigertail.com.

More:Christmas spirit lights up Marco – Tree-lighting ceremony moves to Mackle Park