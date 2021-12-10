3 To Do: Parade, parade, parade!

Staff

1. Saturday: Bonita Springs Boat Parade

Launches at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Bay Water Boat Club, 5124 Bonita Beach Road SW, and proceeds to the Imperial River.

The boats will return to the Fish House Restaurant, 4685 Bonita Beach Road SW. Prime viewing is from the U.S. 41 Bridge and Riverwalk Park.

Information, entry forms at bonitaboatparade.com or call 239-495-0455.

2. This weekend: Isles of Capri and Naples boat parade

Isles of Capri: Begins around sunset Saturday, Dec. 11, by the Island Gypsy Cafe and Marine Bar. The boats sail around the island and into its various bays and end their journey at the Pelican Bend cafe, 219 Capri Blvd., Naples.

Naples: 6:15 p.m., Dec. 11. Naples Bay. Lighted, decorated boats with various themes, but all celebrating the holidays. Viewing points at Naples City Dock, Pinchers Tin City, Riverwalk Restaurant, Naples Landing, Kelly’s Fish House, The Boat House on Naples Bay and Bayview Park. Proceeds to Ricky King Foundation. Entry forms at miacc.org.

3. Saturday: Marco Island Street Parade

At 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Annual holiday parade with floats and entertainment.

Participating organizations are invited to bring unwrapped toys for the sleigh located just past the judges stand to be distributed to local needy children.

Information: 239-777-1484 or christmasislandstyle.com.

