SWFLA To Do List: Clydesdales, Santa and events galore

Staff

DECEMBER

‘The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever’

The Island Theater Company announces their upcoming Christmas production, “The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever.” The Island Theater Company has partnered with Christmas Island Style on this family Christmas Show at the Marco Presbyterian Church, to bring islanders this very special Christmas production. It features the traditional Christmas story but with a fresh twist that provides both fun and life relevance for kids. The production will run 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 and 1 p.m., Dec. 11 at Marco Presbyterian Church, in the Fellowship Hall, 875 W. Elkcam Circle (across from the Rose Marina). For additional information visit https://islandtheatercompany.com/ or call 239-394-0080.

More:3 To Do: Parade, parade, parade!

Ritz-Carlton Teddy Bear Tea

From 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and 15-23. Bites Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road. Fluffy oversized teddy bears, teas, hot chocolate, sweets, storyteller and Saint Nicholas and Mrs. Claus. $120 each. Information: ritzcarlton.com.

‘Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella’

At 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Center for the Performing Arts Youth Players present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical, with songs like "In My Little Corner" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful." $22. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Visits with Santa at Waterside Shops

From 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Waterside Shops, 5415 U.S. 41 N., Naples. Free. Guests encouraged to bring cameras to take photos. watersideshops.com/santa/

Christmas Around the World

From 5-11 p.m., Dec. 11. IMSC — Immokalee Sports Complex, 505 Escambia St., Immokalee. Games, snow piles, Santa, music, food, entertainment, prizes, even snow, in an evening tradition following the Immokalee Christmas parade. Information: 239-252-4449.

E-City Arts & Crafts

Have fun doing your holiday shopping! You'll find interesting and unique items for sale on Saturday, Dec. 11, in historic Everglades City, our first county seat, where local talented artists and crafters will set up their tables under the pavilion near the tennis courts in McLeod Park. This is an informal, free event and well-behaved doggies are also welcome as well as kiddies who can play on the swings while you browse. And, if you want to treat yourself, stop in at one of the local restaurants for stone crabs, our seasonal delicacy. Information: SaveBOE.com or call Marya at 239-695-2905.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: In a world of ‘no substitutions,’ Doreen’s says, ‘no problem’

‘Killing Mr. Watson’

On Dec. 11, venture into rural Southwest Florida to the historic Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee for live re-creations of the killing of the legendary baddie Edgar Watson by a posse of local farmers & fishermen that Peter Matthiessen famously wrote about in his popular books. This play was written by Larry Block who will direct the productions with actors in period costume, all of whom are volunteering their time. General admission is $20 but you can reserve seats at $50 each for the 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. performances at website SaveBOE.com or call Marya at 239-695-2905.

Cookies & Milk with Santa

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park, 11565 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. $2 per person. Enjoy cookies and milk with Santa. Pre-registration required, no walk-ins. Register at https://bit.ly/3mY1g8s and visit collierparks.com or 239-252-3527 for more.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Bayfront

From 3-6 p.m. Dec. 12, 495 Bayfront Place, Naples. Special appearance by The Budweiser Clydesdales, carolers, hot chocolate, hot toddies.

‘A December to Remember’ holiday concert

Internationally celebrated soprano Jodi Keogan performs favorite holiday classics. The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents A December to Remember holiday concert on 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14. Internationally celebrated soprano Jodi Keogan, who effortlessly crosses over from classical to Broadway and big band, will perform favorite holiday classics. The concert is at the Rose History Auditorium on the Marco Island Historical Museum campus. Tickets are $25 per person and available online only at themihs.info/entertainment. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Information: themihs.org or call 239-389-6447.

Steve Trevino at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 17-19 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Candlelight Christmas Carols at Cambier Park

From 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 17. 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Caroling begins 6:30. Food truck onsite, and refreshments, beer, and wine for purchase. Vocalists leading carols. Bring seating. Donations to selected charities. Information at carolsatcambier.com.

Marco Island Christmas Style Boat Parade

Begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and organizers urge visitors to arrive about 1.5 hours beforehand. Parking limited. Prime viewing spots, according to Gene Burson, the parade chairman, include the Snook Inn, the Esplanade along Smokehouse Bay, and (for those with access) the Marco Island Yacht Club. Up to two dozen boats are expected to participate, including police and fire boats.

More:Christmas spirit lights up Marco – Tree-lighting ceremony moves to Mackle Park

Cape Coral Holiday Boat Parade

Begins at Four Freedoms Park on Cape Coral Parkway at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Event also includes food, Christmas music, a movie on a big screen and appearance by Santa Claus. The boats can be viewed lining up along Bimini Basin. The parade begins by the beach at Freedom Park and weaves through various canals in South Cape Coral. Visitors advised to bring lawn chairs.

Punta Gorda Boat Parade

Launches at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Punta Gorda Isles off Almar Drive. Lighted boats, usually about 40, sail south and, then west along the keys and complete their sail at Yellowfish Lagoon. Good observation points are from Almar Drive and on residential properties at the end of the keys along the parade route. The boat parade is sponsored by PGICA Civic Association

Cowboy Christmas

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave, W,, Immokalee. Take photos with Santa Claus, plus take a little candy and gift home with you. First 50 children get to craft own horse ornament to decorate the tree at home. Free and RSVP not required. More at colliermuseums.com.

‘Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays’

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Center for Performing Arts 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. With improv, live music and dance, a troupe of stage performers create a one-act holiday musical based on audience suggestions. Will there be a Christmas romance? A wintery murder mystery? Ninja elves? $20. artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Greg Morton at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 21-23 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. each night. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade

This fun, holiday tradition begins at dusk (approx. 6 p.m.), Dec. 24, near the Isles of Capri sign at the entrance of Capri and covers nearly every street on the island. It lasts about an hour and a half. In keeping with the holiday spirit, there will be no judging since the only goal is to have a fun time and to share some holiday cheer with family, friends and neighbors. Information: Contact Otis & Nancy at 239-776-5757.

ONGOING

The Marco Players Presents ‘The Hallelujah Girls’

“The Hallelujah Girls” takes place in an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of friends gather every Friday afternoon for some “Spa-Dee-Dah!” This funny, heartwarming play, written by playwrights Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten, promises to deliver lots of humor and zingers by the witty characters. Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Tina Cedras, a fine artist with a passion for seashell art. Enjoy a preview of Tina’s work at SeaShellArtbyTinac.com. The Hallelujah Girls is on stage now through Dec. 19, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Trees & Teas Festival

From 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Dec. 19. At 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Decorated trees created by local artists in the Sugden Theatre lobby and teas from The Naples Spice and Tea Exchange; scheduled music. Holiday wreaths available. Benefits The Naples Players. $18, $12 children; $100 Champagne VIP preview 7 p.m. Nov. 29. Information: 239-263-7990 or naplesplayers.org.

Pastel Society shows

The Southwest Florida Pastel Society returns with in-person shows after COVID canceled them in 2020. Through Dec. 30, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Norris Community Center, 955 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Masks required. All works are for sale, cash and carry. Information: pastelsociety.org.

Christmas at Palm Cottage

Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, noon-7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, through Dec. 31, except holidays. 137 12th Ave. S., Naples. Vintage cottage, home of the Naples Historical Society, and its garden, elegantly decorated. Tour times online or 239-261-8164. $13 noon-4 p.m.; free during evening hours.

More:Secret Santa shopping: Joy of Giving helps families have a Merry Christmas

Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden

The Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden return in 2021, kicking off this weekend. Enjoy natural beauty of the gardens illuminated from 6-9 p.m., through Dec. 23; Dec. 26-Dec. 30; and Jan. 1-2. For pricing and more, call 239-643-7275 or naplesgarden.org.

Santa at Coastland Center

Now through Dec. 24. Visit with Santa and have photos taken. Reservations encouraged, make them here. Visit coastlandcenter.com for more.

Ritz-Carlton Gingerbread House

Now through Dec. 31. Main Lobby, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples’ pastry team and carpenters collaborate to create this year‘s confection-covered Gingerbread House. Cookies served nightly.

‘A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder’

Through Dec. 19. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. The Naples Players kick off the 2021-22 season with this Tony-winning musical detailing a nephew’s devious route to his relative’s massive fortune, with one “mishap” after another for those ahead of him. Nov. 24-Dec. 19. From $47. naplesplayers.org.

Wednesdays: Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market has relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park. The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday until April 20. Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘A Colorful Dream’

Through Jan. 7. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Family-friendly, interactive exhibition by contemporary fine art photographer Adrien Broom. A suite of photographs, some of them large scale, detailing a young girl’s journey as she discovers a series of monochromatic fantasy worlds, described by the Huffington Post as “deeply rooted in fairy tale and mythology." Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan: 815-545-5056.

‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn. Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911. Free; donations accepted.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

SAVE THE DATE

Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance fundraiser on from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes. Entertainment will be provided by the “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office at $65 per person. Information: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842.

American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to the Imagination Ball, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. Presented by Bill and Karen Young, and Jim and Christine Walker, the 2022 event will mark the 10-year anniversary of this spectacular gala. Please join us for an enchanted evening in the fight against cancer as we honor 10-year Gala Chair, Debra Shanahan with the prestigious and well deserved Grado Award. To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other ways that you can join us in the fight against cancer, please contact your American Cancer Society at Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032.

Pirates & Pearls gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents their annual gala on Saturday, March 19, at the newly remodeled Island Country Club on Marco Island. This year’s gala is entitled Pirates & Pearls and promises an evening of swashbuckling fun according to gala Chairs Jim and Allyson Richards. Tickets are $225 per person. The evening will include a reception with silent auction and pirate-themed games and prizes, dinner, live auction, and dancing to the music of the popular Too Hot Trio. Guests are encouraged to wear pirate-themed or smart casual attire. Gala proceeds will support the Marco Island Historical Society and the non-profit organization’s mission to preserve and share the history and heritage of Marco Island and the surrounding community. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit themihs.org.

More:Bookworm Gift Guide 2021: Season’s readings!

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired public.