3 To Do: Steve Trevino at Off the Hook, more

1. Starts Friday: Steve Trevino at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 17-19 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. Shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Candlelight Christmas Carols at Cambier Park

From 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 17. 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Caroling begins 6:30. Food truck onsite, and refreshments, beer, and wine for purchase. Vocalists leading carols. Bring seating. Donations to selected charities. Information at carolsatcambier.com.

3. Saturday: Marco Island Christmas Style Boat Parade

Begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and organizers urge visitors to arrive about 1.5 hours beforehand. Parking limited.

Prime viewing spots, according to Gene Burson, the parade chairman, include the Snook Inn, the Esplanade along Smokehouse Bay, and (for those with access) the Marco Island Yacht Club.

Up to two dozen boats are expected to participate, including police and fire boats.

