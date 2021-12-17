3 To Do: Last chance: ‘The Hallelujah Girls’ and more

Staff

1. Last chance: The Marco Players Presents ‘The Hallelujah Girls’

“The Hallelujah Girls” takes place in an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of friends gather every Friday afternoon for some “Spa-Dee-Dah!”

This funny, heartwarming play, written by playwrights Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten, promises to deliver lots of humor and zingers by the witty characters. Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Tina Cedras, a fine artist with a passion for seashell art.

Enjoy a preview of Tina’s work at SeaShellArtbyTinac.com.

The Hallelujah Girls is on stage now through Dec. 19, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Saturday: ‘Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays’

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Center for Performing Arts 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

With improv, live music and dance, a troupe of stage performers create a one-act holiday musical based on audience suggestions. Will there be a Christmas romance? A wintery murder mystery? Ninja elves? $20.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

3. Christmas at Palm Cottage

Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, noon-7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, through Dec. 31, except holidays. 137 12th Ave. S., Naples.

Vintage cottage, home of the Naples Historical Society, and its garden, elegantly decorated. Tour times online or 239-261-8164. Cost: $13 noon-4 p.m.; free during evening hours.

