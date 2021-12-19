Marco Island Christmas House Decorating Contest 2021 finalists selected

Staff

The Top 10 House Decorating Contest finalists and “Worth Seeing” addresses are as follows. The public is invited to visit and enjoy the beauty and originality of the decorated homes throughout the holiday season.

The Island is divided into nine areas for the contest with a judging team evaluating every home on every street on Marco.

Winners are not eligible to win again for a five year period.

2021 Top 10 finalists

(in no particular order)

1208 Fruitland

161 Bermuda

1453 Bermuda

1955 Sheffield

1842 Dogwood

975 Leo Court

1572 Shores Court

1591 Galleon

371 Yarmouth

920 Ruby Court

Worth seeing

780 Copeland

752 Caribbean

91 Bermuda

1952 Sheffield

1626 Ludlow

Previous winners lite in 2021 (not eligible this year)

151 Channel Ct.

1264 Whiteheart

865 Swan

513 Nassau

This year the preliminary judging was done on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. The final judging is scheduled from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20.

The judges’ bus leaves the parking lot of Iberia Bank at 6:15 p.m. Traditionally, a car caravan follows the bus to get a firsthand view of the top homes. All owners of the top homes receive a plaque and the overall winner receives the coveted “yard sign,” a special winner’s plaque, the LCEC traveling trophy, and a $100 Iberia Bank Spirit Award gift card sponsored by Iberia Bank.

Said Committee Chairman Dave Rice, “A record number of 2,015 homes were decorated this year — (we count!).”

Businesses were judged separately on their exterior decorations. The winner receives a plaque and a yard sign. Many previous winners of both home and business contests display their yard sign annually and continue to decorate in the spirit of the season.