3 To Do: Nutcracker, golf cart parade, more

1. The Nutcracker’ in Naples

At 7 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Ballet, Christophe Maraval, artistic director, plus Naples Philharmonic, Radu Paponiu, conductor.

The Tchaikovsky holiday classic featuring local dancers from Naples Ballet with professional soloists. Cost: $19-$49.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

2. Greg Morton at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Dec. 21-23 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade

This fun, holiday tradition begins at dusk (approx. 6 p.m.), Dec. 24, near the Isles of Capri sign at the entrance of Capri and covers nearly every street on the island.

It lasts about an hour and a half. In keeping with the holiday spirit, there will be no judging since the only goal is to have a fun time and to share some holiday cheer with family, friends and neighbors.

Information: Otis and Nancy at 239-776-5757.

