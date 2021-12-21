Calusa Garden Club members enjoy holiday gala

Sara Wolf

Special to the Eagle

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members celebrated the holidays with a “Black and White” Gala at the Marco Island Yacht Club on Dec. 7.

Members and their guests dressed in black and white, and the table décor carried through the black and white theme with centerpieces in silver cubes underlaid with black netting that showcased white spider mums among black and silver accents. The evening began with a short business meeting at which new members Jo-Ann Carroll, Claudia Bruni and Jeanne Schultz were introduced.

Members also held a raffle of holiday and gift items.

Garden Club members enjoyed dinner and dancing at the festive evening holiday party. A disc jockey provided dance music – including lots of “oldies” that the members and guests danced to as they recalled their earlier years.

Earlier that day, the Gadabouts group of Calusa Garden Club members toured the Ford and Edison Estates in Fort Myers. The Gadabouts group visits destinations of interest to garden club members every month.

The Gadabouts chairmen Susan Oldershaw and Jenn Ferrier choose the destinations due to their environmental impact, their botanical interest, or their flower or floral design displays. At the guided tour of the Ford Edison Estates, members were treated to a botanical tour by Ford Edison Estates horticultural staff.

Of particular interest in the staff members recounting of the history of the botanical work done there was the endeavor by Henry Ford to find a North America source of latex to produce rubber: the best candidate was goldenrod! Another highlight was Mina Edison’s moonlight garden, which features mostly white flowering plants that can be seen after dark by the light of the moon.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a Section 501(c)3 organization and is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.