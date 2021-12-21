Community Briefs: Santa’s deliveries, Kiwanis, Marco Dems

Staff

Marco Dems helped Santa's deliveries to Manatee Elementary

In keeping with its annual tradition, the Democratic Women’s Club of Marco Island — which serves communities across East Naples — conducted a toy and household goods drive in conjunction with its holiday social held December 10. The effort resulted in a variety of items for preschoolers to fifth graders along with small appliances, cookware and bedding.

Gifts for children and their parents were donated to Manatee Elementary School, which has a poverty rate of more than 88 percent among its students. Along with several other local organizations, the DWC Marco has supported the school for several years and encourages its members to engage via donations and volunteer time.

Community members interested in joining the club and supporting its charitable efforts along with promotion of voters’ rights can go to dwcmarco.org or contact us at info@dwcmarco.org.

Kiwanis has new member

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently welcomed a new member, Barbara Murphy.

Murphy was born in Lakeland, Florida but grew up in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Murphy and her husband Mike raised their two children on the east coast.

The couple have lived on Marco Island for 20 years and have been retired since November 2020. She is also involved with the Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation and Christmas Island Style.

Murphy said that her husband has been a longtime member of Kiwanis, so she personally saw all the good work that the club does in our community and wanted to be a part of this great group.

If you would like to join us in the fun and good work, contact club secretary, Cindy Crane atlucindaed@aol.com.

Italian American Society of Marco Island celebrates

The Italian American Society of Marco Island marched in the Christmas Island Style Parade on Dec. 11. The IAS has a long, long history with the parade and has marched since the inception.

The club also held a 'Buon Natale' at the Marco Island Yacht Club, with 73 members and guests celebrating.

Musicians Billy Dean and Dawn had the group rocking all night. It was a night to remember with the sun setting and then a beautiful moonlit evening on beautiful Marco Island.

