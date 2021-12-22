Winner announced in annual decorating contest

Staff

And the winner is: Simeon, Heidi, and Cameron Kohl, 1572 Shores Court.

Homeowners, Simeon and Heidi and their son Cameron, the mastermind of a spectacular Christmas display accepted their awards as the winners of the 2021, 28th Annual House Decorating Contest from Committee Chairman Dave Rice and the Christmas House Decorating Committee following the judges’ Trolley Ride Finals on Monday.

The award included a winner’s plaque and the traditional yard sign for annual display. The traveling trophy and the IberiaBank Spirit Award $100 gift card were also presented. All top 10 finalists receive an award plaque.

A list of the Top 10 finalists and several prior winners who are “lite” in 2021 are listed below for those who wish to view.

This year’s winner of the House Decorating contest was selected from 2,015 lighted homes throughout the island.

2021 Top 10 finalists

(in no particular order)

1208 Fruitland

161 Bermuda

1453 Bermuda

1955 Sheffield

1842 Dogwood

975 Leo Court

1572 Shores Court

1591 Galleon

371 Yarmouth

920 Ruby Court

Worth seeing

780 Copeland

752 Caribbean

91 Bermuda

1952 Sheffield

1625 Ludlow

Previous winners 'lite' in 2021

(not eligible this year)

151 Channel Ct.

1264 Whiteheart

865 Swan

513 Nassau

The Marco Island Christmas House and Business Decorating Contest is sponsored by Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC). They have been the overall sponsor of this event continuously since its beginning in 1994.

The winner of the Business Decorating Contest was The Marco Island Center for the Arts at 1010 Winterberry and was announced late last week.

Stated Committee Chair Dave Rice, “On behalf of the committee, a sincere thanks to all the participants for all who enjoy the opportunity of “Lighting up Marco” and making everyone’s Christmas and Holiday Season special.

Our Island is blessed with dedicated volunteers who make events such as this take place. The dedicated members of the committee are: Co-Chairpersons, Dave and Jeanne Rice, Treasurer, Bob Boland, Lyn Bedell, Carla and Mike Mickes, Larry and Judy Sacher, Ken and Diane Honecker; Jerry Swiacki and Linda Turner, Bette McGilvray and Steve Josselyn, Sandy Dauch, Kristina Lambros and Marc Creech, Debbie and Marty Roddy, Mary Vertin and Bruce Robertson, Jacki Strategos and Richard Droste, Betty Newman and Russ Simmons and Lauri Kalanges.