3 To Do: Fireworks at Naples Pier, more

1. Fireworks at Naples Pier

The annual New Year's Eve tradition begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks launched from about 1,000 feet north of Naples Pier.

The presentation will feature a 25-minute display with special effects. Residents invited to bring chairs or blankets to viewing spots, as fireworks can be seen all along the Naples beach.

Personal use of sparklers or any fireworks is prohibited per city ordinance. The Pier will close at 5 p.m. and reopen by 11 p.m.

Information at naplesgov.com.

2. ‘Evening on Fifth’

A special New Year’s edition is planned for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing. Free. “Evening on Fifth” continues in 2022 on every second Thursday of the month.

Information: 239-692-8436 or www.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. Last chance events

Christmas at Palm Cottage: Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, noon-7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, through Dec. 31, except holidays. 137 12th Ave. S., Naples. Vintage cottage, home of the Naples Historical Society, and its garden, elegantly decorated. Tour times online or 239-261-8164. $13 noon-4 p.m.; free during evening hours.

Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden: The Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden return in 2021, kicking off this weekend. Enjoy natural beauty of the gardens illuminated from 6-9 p.m., through Dec. 30; and Jan. 1-2. For pricing and more, call 239-643-7275 or naplesgarden.org.

