Calusa Garden Club, Friends of the Library host workshop

On Dec. 15, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members hosted a Christmas flower arranging workshop at Marco Island Library.

The workshop is underwritten by Friends of the Library and is free to the participants who register through the Library. This year, the Library requested a Christmas-themed flower arranging workshop, while in prior years the workshop was held in November.

Co-Chairs of the event were Connie Lowery, designer, and Sara Wolf, logistics. The workshop began with a welcome by Brenda Rasch, librarian, and Susan Neustadt, Calusa Garden Club president.

The participants were seated at tables where their containers, flowers, greens and decorative accents including pine cones and red berries were waiting for them. After instruction by Lowery, the participants began making their flower arrangements in red, white and green Christmas-themed bowls.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a Section 501(c)3 organization and is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com.

For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.