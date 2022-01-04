3 To Do: Keith Haring, stickwork, more

Staff

1. On display now: ‘Keith Haring - Radiant Vision’

Now through Feb. 6; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays and open Thursdays until 9 p.m. Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. $15; $10 for students through age 18, with student ID.

Information: 239-262-6517 or naplesart.org.

2. Now through Jan. 22: Picture Perfect - Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.”

The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible.

For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

3. Last chance: ‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn. Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

