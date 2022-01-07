3 To Do: Comedy, art and more

Staff

1. Michael Blackson at Off the Hook

Born in Ghana, Michael Blackson moved to Newark, New Jersey, then to Philadelphia in his teens.

The comedian performs his standup Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100, North Naples. $45 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 7, and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. New Year’s Art Show

The 26th annual Naples New Year’s Art Show is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 9, along Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples.

The show features works from about 220 professional artists from 32 states in mediums including ceramics, digital art, fiber/leather, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood. Free.

Information: naplesart.org.

3. Marco Players: ‘Silver Alert’

“Silver Alert” is the story about a senior woman whose family is worried about her driving and aging.

Louise’s sons begin to limit her driving privileges and eventually take away her car keys. In retaliation, she takes her car on a wild journey across the country to Las Vegas.

It’s on stage through Jan. 23 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

More:SWFLA To Do List: 'Masterworks Series' and more