MIPD chief visits club

Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano was the guest speaker at the Woman’s Club’s first Lunch meeting of 2022.

In addition to presenting her bio and a positive update on her health, the chief briefed members on recent department activities, including almost full staffing of the department; purchase of an additional boat to support their participation in the area’s Marine Emergency Response Team as well as their increased canal patrols; and the effectiveness of the license plate reader on the Jolley Bridge in identifying suspects for at least one recent business robbery, as well as identifying and responding to a number of unlicensed and/or uninsured vehicles entering the Island.

The club holds monthly lunch meetings at the Marco Island Yacht Club on the first Wednesday of the month, October through May. We invite you to attend a lunch meetings as a paid guest ($41) to learn more about us in person. To attend a meeting or get membership information, contact Membership Chair, Caitlin Robinson Carlson, at MIWCEL@gmail.com or 239-692-5619. Visit our website at marcowomansclub.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/MarcoWomansClub.

