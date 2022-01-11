3 To Do: Shell Club seminar, more

Staff

1. ‘Slow Food’ at Joan Jenks

At 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 14-30. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

A couple celebrates their anniversary with dinner out, but will the marriage survive the service? A wacky waiter insinuates his way into their meal and their lives, and they find themselves examining their relationship deeply before the hors d'oeuvres are done. By Wendy McLeod ("And So It Goes"). Kevin Hendricks directs.

Cost: $30, student $15. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

2. Shell Club seminar

The Marco Island Shell Club will be holding its first seminar, at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 at Rose Hall in the Marco Island Public Library.

This will feature Florida Master Naturalist Tony Mauriello, speaking about the role of Mollusks and their shells in our culture, including art, use as money, and musical instruments. This seminar is open to the public so bring your friends and guests.

3. Thursday: ‘I Love My Wife’

At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13-16, 20-23; 2 p.m. Jan. 15, 16, 22, 23. G&L Theatre, Community School of Naples, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples.

TheatreZone presents the Michael Stewart-Cy Coleman musical about two couples who try a menage a quatre and manage to bungle it. The musical incorporates the band in comic narration and commentary. Cost: $50-$85.

Information: theatre.zone or 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

