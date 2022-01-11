Marco Sportfishing Club rings in the new year

Submitted

The first meeting of 2022 was held on Jan. 6 at our new meeting venue: St. Mark’s Parish Hall on Marco Island.

In continuing our efforts to make Marco Sportfishing Club the premier fishing club in Southwest Florida and a source of information for club members, our Speaker Series has continued to outdo itself. Backwater guides Steve Dall (Wyze Guyz Tackle), Ken Chambers (Backcountry Guide Service) and soon to present (February) Captain Aaron Blaisdell have heaped reams of knowledge on our backwater membership.

January was something completely different for our members. American Patriot Captain Ralph Hawkins‘s presentation exceeded our expectations and whet our appetite for a soon to be unique adventure for our club. A video of the vessel and all of its amenities was shown, a discussion of targeted species and an extensive question & answer period followed. As a result of the presentation, we have an active 4 day trip scheduled for April 25 through 28 for MSC club members. There are a few spots open and we will be developing a wait list when we reach the 20 angler mark.

For detailed membership and club information, go to the Club’s website, marcosportfishingclub.com

Whatever your pleasure, get out there and go fishing!