SWFLA To Do List: ‘Silver Alert’ and more

JANUARY

‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

Various times Jan. 12-Feb. 6. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' production of the comedy of four Southern women, drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour, who draw courage from each other in reclaiming the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost. Cost: $42. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

‘Evening on Fifth’

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13. Free. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offering specials on dining and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. Information: 239-692-8436 or FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Vic DiBittetto at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 13-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $28 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Staged readings

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Poignant selections of written works carefully selected to enthrall and amuse, with material from short stories, essays, plays, the inside of fortune cookies, anywhere, made more impactful by local thespians. Cost: $20. Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

‘Naples on the Golf’

From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples artist Paul Arsenault and PGA Hall of Fame golfer Tony Kelley appear at a "Golf Gala Fundraiser" in support of the Save Bank of Everglades Building Fund. The event accompanies a new exhibit, "Naples on the Golf," in the Depot and includes presentation by Arsenault and a "meet & greet" with Kelley. Beer, wine and gourmet hors d'oeuvres are included. It benefits renovation of the 1927 bank founded by Barron Collier. $200. Limited to 75 attendees. SaveBOE.com or 239-719-0020.

Marco Players: ‘Silver Alert’

“Silver Alert” is the story about a senior woman whose family is worried about her driving and aging. Louise’s sons begin to limit her driving privileges and eventually take away her car keys. In retaliation, she takes her car on a wild journey across the country to Las Vegas. It’s on stage through Jan. 23 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

At the JCMI for one night only: Sinatra’s ‘Great American Songbook’

Sinatra’s “Great American Songbook”, comprising the hits made famous by the legendary crooner, will be sung by Charlie Blum at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 at for one show only. Blum, who now resides on Marco Island, has received praise from critics and audience members alike for his acclaimed one man show that has thrilled sold out performances. Not only does he sing the classic tunes with his own charismatic style and outstanding voice, but his show is filled with stories of his illustrious career in show business as an entertainment executive who worked with every major artist, including “Ol Blue Eyes’ himself. Tickets for "Sinatra’s Great American Songbook” performed by Charlie Blum are available by visiting marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island is located at 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island.

Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance fundraiser on from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes. Entertainment will be provided by the “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office at $65 per person. Information: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842.

Art Fest Naples Invitational

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples. It's the 25th anniversary of the top-ranked juried art festival with art, sculpture, wood and jewelry. It benefits a different cause annually. This year the portion of net proceeds go to STARability Foundation for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Free. artfestnaples.com.

Naples Doll Club

Annual doll show and sale is Saturday, Jan. 15, at New Hope Event Center, 7675 Davis Blvd., Naples. Many vendors with antique, vintage & modern dolls; toys; teddy bears; miniatures; doll clothes/fabric; restringing; appraisals; silent auction; raffle and more. Free parking; café on site. $10 for early bird 8-9 a.m., $6 general 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free for children younger than 10. For more, call Judi at 239-300-5023. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

Art by students and colleagues of Theresa Girard

Through Jan. 18. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Theresa Girard, color expert and educator, is the founder and former art director of Access to Art, community-based fine art program. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Ahmed Ahmed at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Art-in-the-Glades

Welcome winter visitors! Venture down to historic Everglades City on Saturday, Jan. 22, to see what's new at Art-in-the-Glades, an informal arts and crafts fair featuring the many talented local creators of items such as paintings, photos, soaps, quilts, and books. This outdoor event starts at 10 a.m. under the pavilion behind the tennis courts just off the Circle and continues until 1. There is no charge to browse and doggies are welcome. While you're in this quaint mini-city, the first seat of Collier County, you can visit the Museum of the Everglades, the Visitor Center, and the restaurants featuring the local delicacy of stone crabs. Information: 239-695-2905.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Josh Blue at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 20-23 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Appalachian Road Show

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Honoring the music, traditions and history of the great Appalachian people and region with their own originality, the group sings and plays everything from dobro to upright bass. Cost: $35-$49. Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Motown Magic

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island. Information: marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800.

NCO Inaugural Partnership Celebration

From 3-6 p. m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Community Orchestra fundraiser/live auction to initiate NCO community partnerships with Artis—Naples, Florida Gulf Coast University and Collier County Public Schools by raising money to underwrite the orchestra's free student admission program and scholarships. It features music by Max Rabinovitsj and the NCO String Quartet, wine, cocktails and hor d'oeuvres prepared by Crave Culinaire. $125. Information: naplescommunityorchestra.org.

Ben Rosenblum trio

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. New York-based jazz accordion and piano virtuoso and his trio on a tour through four Southern states. $25-$35. Information: marcoislandarts.org or 239-394-4221.

Steve Rannazzisi at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 27-30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Ronnie Baker Brooks

At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Chicago blues and soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter known in Chicago's popular blues clubs, with three solo albums for Watchdog Records. Cost: $32-$49. Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Marco Island Historical Society presents a murder mystery dinner show

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents the first MIHS Murder Mystery Dinner Show at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28. MIHS brings together a talented group to present an entertaining night of intrigue and comedy. The show will be held at the Rose History Auditorium on the Marco Island Historical Museum campus. Tickets are $70 per person, including dinner, and are available online only at themihs.info/entertainment. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

ONGOING

Walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market has relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park. The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday until April 20. Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through April, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples. Located in the Naples Outlet Center near corner of Collier and Manatee Road, two miles south of U.S. 41. Returning is the official market band, “The Hot Damn Duo,” for the entire season. They play every Sunday from 10 to 1. southcollierfarmersmarket.com and also see Facebook page.

‘Keith Haring: Radiant Vision’

Now through Feb. 6; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays and open Thursdays until 9 p.m. Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. $15; $10 for students through age 18, with student ID. Information: 239-262-6517 or naplesart.org.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan at 815-545-5056.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

FEBRUARY

American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to the Imagination Ball, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. Presented by Bill and Karen Young, and Jim and Christine Walker, the 2022 event will mark the 10-year anniversary of this spectacular gala. Please join us for an enchanted evening in the fight against cancer as we honor 10-year Gala Chair, Debra Shanahan with the prestigious and well deserved Grado Award. To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other ways that you can join us in the fight against cancer, please contact your American Cancer Society at Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032.

History of the Calusa Indians

A free presentation hosted by the Estero Historical Society. When most people think of Florida’s first people, few imagine a complex society – perhaps one of the most complex in North America at the time. On Feb. 12 journey back 10,000 years and meet The Calusa – People of the Estuary. This free presentation, sponsored by the Estero Historical Society will be given by local historian, Jacob Winge, at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Estero Recreation Center in Estero Park, located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to pre-register at esterohistoricalsociety.com as continental breakfast will be served.

Alter Eagles

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island. Information: marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800.

MARCH

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 6 and March 20, the Bob Smith Jazz Quintet will play a concert at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. The concert is free, but donations are ​appreciated. Contact information: LTKehoe@hotmail.com 612-327-3835.

Pirates & Pearls gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents their annual gala on Saturday, March 19, at the newly remodeled Island Country Club on Marco Island. This year’s gala is entitled Pirates & Pearls and promises an evening of swashbuckling fun according to gala Chairs Jim and Allyson Richards. Tickets are $225 per person. The evening will include a reception with silent auction and pirate-themed games and prizes, dinner, live auction, and dancing to the music of the popular Too Hot Trio. Guests are encouraged to wear pirate-themed or smart casual attire. Gala proceeds will support the Marco Island Historical Society and the non-profit organization’s mission to preserve and share the history and heritage of Marco Island and the surrounding community. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit themihs.org.

