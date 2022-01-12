New beginnings: Marco Island Center for the Arts 2022 gala

Submitted

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the community to the 2022 Gala: New Beginnings. This event will be held at the Island Country Club on Feb. 5, in an outdoor tent.

Guests will enjoy food, music, merriment and a magical night under the stars. The proceeds of the event will benefit the Art Center’s future development and programming.

The hosts for the evening will be the gala chairs, Mary Pat and Aldo Palombo. The Palombos enjoy spending time with their family and being involved with the community of Marco Island. They have had a home on Marco Island since 2008 and have been year-round residents since 2016. Over the years, they have worked with and supported many of the nonprofits on the Island. Aldo is a past president of Island Country Club and a board member of ICC Charitable Foundation. Mary Pat is a fiber artist with Art Quilters Unlimited, and a board member of Marco Island Center for the Arts.

The honoree for the 2022 Gala: New Beginning will be Dawn Henderson, a philanthropist and a long-time member and patron of the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Dawn has her BS in Pharmacy from University of Michigan and worked as a pharmacist for 35 years. She was the wife of Donald W. Henderson who served in the U.S. Air Force in various capacities, retiring as a Major General in 1986. In 1998, Dawn and her husband moved to Marco Island. She is the mother of Colonel Scott A. Henderson, USAF retired, and Colonel Gary W. Henderson USAF retired. Dawn takes great pride in the combined 80 years of military service of her husband and sons. Dawn’s charitable giving also includes military causes including BT Hero House on Marco Island and That Others May Live based in Henderson Nevada. Additionally, Dawn supports Who We Play For in Coco Beach, Florida.

Join Marco Island Center for the Arts for the 2022 New Beginnings Gala at Island Country Club at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5. The event will offer a grand selection of both Silent and Live Auction Items to accompany the evenings celebration. Tickets can be purchased online at marcoislandart.org/annual-gala/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

