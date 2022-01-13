‘Florida: Paradise Found’: Exhibition features four award winning female artists

Submitted

The Marco Island Center for the Arts has brought together a dynamic foursome of female artists in the exhibition, “Florida: Paradise Found” with Emily James, Rachel Pierce, Phyllis Pransky and JoAnn Sanborn. These multi award winning artists will bring to life our Southwest Florida surroundings known as the Paradise Coast encompassing the people, wildlife, and landscapes from Everglades to the Gulf Coast Shoreline.

A native Floridian, Emily James, has received recognition of her talent through numerous awards and honors including having been selected as the official artist of the Masters golf tournament held in Georgia each spring. James is the only artist in the United States selected by the top three fine art publishers, and two of her images have been among the top 50 selling prints worldwide. Known for her versatility in both subject and style, Emily enjoys painting landscapes, seascapes, abstracts, and contemporary work. In her Florida paintings, Emily creates tropical scenes as well as sea and beach paintings.

Rachel Pierce is a lifelong artist and long-time TV journalist who recently left the anchor desk to focus full-time on her artwork. Pierce paints, bright, modern original art in oil and acrylic reflecting the natural beauty and abundant wildlife found only in tropical Southwest Florida. From her abstract beachscapes to her joyful underwater tableaus, Rachel’s colorful coastal creations feature swimming sea creatures – like loggerhead turtles, manatee, jellyfish, sharks, seahorses and octopi; soaring shorebirds and wading flamingos; technicolor palm trees and florals; gators mollusks, mermaids, and more.

Phyllis Pransky uses the natural light on Marco Island to inspire her work. Through her oil paints, she captures this romantic, opalescent and healing light on Marco that can even appear prismatic at night. Pransky’s work is a conglomeration of her background of 40 years as an artist. Her paintings in oil are textured and sculptural as her goal is to present her subject matter as three dimensional and alive to the viewer.

JoAnn Sanborn focuses her work on bringing attention to the fragile landscape of the Everglades with strong expressionistic compositions rich with uncommon color. The images in her paintings are ancient and familiar palms, prairie, water, and skies. Sanborn’s bold brush strokes take you deep into the Everglades and invite you to fall in love with the landscape.

The “Florida: Paradise Found” exhibition will focus on the people and landscapes that make up the paradise atmosphere of South Florida.

La Petite Galerie will be featuring the work of Claire Keery during January. Keery is a native of Switzerland that makes her home in Marco Island. The exhibition will feature Keery’s pieces using the specialized techniques of encaustic painting and collage.

Encaustic Painting is an ancient art form dates back 3,000 years and employs molten colored wax. Encaustic paintings seem to light within, the colors are exceptionally bright because the surface does not reflect all the light thus allowing it to penetrate the different way layers.

The “Florida: Paradise Found” artist panel discussion with Emily James, Rachel Pierce, Phyllis Pransky and JoAnn Sanborn will be 6 p.m., Jan. 19.