3 To Do: Blues in Bonita, arts in Naples, Marco

1. Blues in Bonita

Virtuoso blues guitarist Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Schofield is among the top 10 British Blues Guitarists of all time, as rated by Guitar & Bass Magazine. Cost: $44-$71.

Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. Art Fest Naples, Left Bank on Marco

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples. It's the 25th anniversary of the top-ranked juried art festival with art, sculpture, wood and jewelry. It benefits a different cause annually. This year the portion of net proceeds go to STARability Foundation for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Free. Information: artfestnaples.com.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

3. At the JCMI for one night only: Sinatra’s ‘Great American Songbook’

Sinatra’s “Great American Songbook”, comprising the hits made famous by the legendary crooner, will be sung by Charlie Blum at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 at for one show only.

Blum, who now resides on Marco Island, has received praise from critics and audience members alike for his acclaimed one man show that has thrilled sold out performances. Not only does he sing the classic tunes with his own charismatic style and outstanding voice, but his show is filled with stories of his illustrious career in show business as an entertainment executive who worked with every major artist, including “Ol Blue Eyes’ himself.

Tickets for "Sinatra’s Great American Songbook” performed by Charlie Blum are available by visiting marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island is located at 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island.

