Alice White speaks to Calusa Garden Club on planting native trees

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members met on Jan. 10. After the club business meeting, guest Speaker Alice White addressed the members on planting native trees.

White is president of People for Trees, Inc., a 501(c) 3 charitable and educational organization with its headquarters in North Port. The goals of People for Trees, Inc. are to plant native trees in Florida communities; to encourage tree-planting by residents, building contractors and local governments; and to educate the public about the importance of trees to our health and to our environment.

White’s presentation to the club members included several facts to raise awareness of the importance and economic benefits of planting Florida native or Florida-friendly trees in our landscapes.

Trees provide shade, which lowers the cost of air-conditioning in our homes; one tree absorbs 400,000 gallons of water, which reduces water run-off after heavy rains; crime is lower in green communities; a well-treed neighborhood can save at least $725,000 in energy costs. White said that while we all love our palm trees, shade trees produce more benefit than palm trees. They offer shade, they absorb water, they produce oxygen, and they buffer their surroundings during storms.

Monique Doyle, second vice-president of the club, introduced three new members at the meeting. The new members are Maureen McFarland, Jo-Ann Carroll, and Jeanne Schultz.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a Section 501(c)3 organization and is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing five months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

