01.12.22

Just Friends welcomed 2022 at their luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Mershon Nieser (author of “Moms’ Gone, Now What?”) spoke on the steps of recovering the loss of love ones, especially mothers. Eight ladies received birthday roses and many members received beautiful door prizes. The slate of officers for 2022-2023 was introduced. President Janet Dickens motto is “Kindness is the Key to Friendship.”