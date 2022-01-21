3 To Do: Music, art and more

Marco Eagle

1. Appalachian Road Show

Honoring the music, traditions and history of the great Appalachian people and region with their own originality, the group sings and plays everything from dobro to upright bass.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Cost: $35-$49. Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. This weekend: Art-in-the-Glades

Welcome winter visitors! Venture down to historic Everglades City on Saturday, Jan. 22, to see what's new at Art-in-the-Glades, an informal arts and crafts fair featuring the many talented local creators of items such as paintings, photos, soaps, quilts, and books.

This outdoor event starts at 10 a.m. under the pavilion behind the tennis courts just off the Circle and continues until 1. There is no charge to browse and doggies are welcome. While you're in this quaint mini-city, the first seat of Collier County, you can visit the Museum of the Everglades, the Visitor Center, and the restaurants featuring the local delicacy of stone crabs.

Information: 239-695-2905.

3. Tuesday: Ben Rosenblum trio

The New York-based jazz accordion and piano virtuoso and his trio on a tour through four Southern states.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Cost: $25-$35. Information: marcoislandarts.org or 239-394-4221.

