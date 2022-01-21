SWFLA To Do List: Steve Rannazzisi at Off the Hook, more

Marco Eagle

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

At 8 p.m. Jan. 22. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Philharmonic Pops, Stuart Chafetz conducting, with vocalists Shaleah Adkisson, Coco Smith and Blaine Alden Krauss, and John Boswell, piano. Hayes Hall, $68-$110; Norris Garden tables of four Jan. 20-21. Cost: $249. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘I Love My Wife’

At 7:30 p.m. now through Jan. 20-23; 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 23. G&L Theatre, Community School of Naples, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. TheatreZone presents the Michael Stewart-Cy Coleman musical about two couples who try a menage a quatre and manage to bungle it. The musical incorporates the band in comic narration and commentary. Cost: $50-$85. Information: theatre.zone or 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

Motown Magic

Concert Motown Magic is 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-642-0800 or JCMI.com.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Hand & Harvest Artisan Market at The Mercato

Twice every month (second and fourth Saturdays) from noon-4 p.m., with next one Jan. 22, at Mercato, Suite 3135 (across from Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie). A curated collection of handmade creations by 35-plus local artisans with a focus on functional art, luxury candles, jewelry, body care, botanicals, baked goods, home décor, pet treats and accessories, empanadas and more. Also, Feb. 4 event includes 4-8 p.m. special happy hour market. More at https://mercatoshops.com/events/mercato-hand-harvest-artisan-market-1da31142-9f0c-4f88-a812-489fcf031b78.

Jazzy time downtown

Swing and sway outdoors at Cambier Park to the sounds of the Naples Dixieland Jazz Band, which performs 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Bring your own chair. naplesjazzsociety.com.

NCO Inaugural Partnership Celebration

From 3-6 p. m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Naples Community Orchestra fundraiser/live auction to initiate NCO community partnerships with Artis—Naples, Florida Gulf Coast University and Collier County Public Schools by raising money to underwrite the orchestra's free student admission program and scholarships. It features music by Max Rabinovitsj and the NCO String Quartet, wine, cocktails and hor d'oeuvres prepared by Crave Culinaire. $125. Information: naplescommunityorchestra.org.

Steve Rannazzisi at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 27-30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Ronnie Baker Brooks

At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Chicago blues and soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter known in Chicago's popular blues clubs, with three solo albums for Watchdog Records. Cost: $32-$49. Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Marco Island Historical Society presents a murder mystery dinner show

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents the first MIHS Murder Mystery Dinner Show at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28. MIHS brings together a talented group to present an entertaining night of intrigue and comedy. The show will be held at the Rose History Auditorium on the Marco Island Historical Museum campus. Tickets are $70 per person, including dinner, and are available online only at themihs.info/entertainment. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

The Sweet Remains

At 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Trio of independent singer-songwriters whose harmonies recall the famous harmonizers of 1960s music such as Cosby, Stills & Nash and the Eagles. (The film about their formation and bumpy early days will be shown 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Daniels Pavilion, $20.) $49. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Ave Maria Arts & Crafts Festivals

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 26-27. Vendors displaying and selling photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and other handmade items. There will also be live music 11 a.m.-2 p.m. during the festivals. avemaria.com/news-and-events/events/.

BOE tours

What's happening to the old Bank of Everglades? Winter visitors might have missed the news that the historic building has been donated to the local historical society who have plans to renovate it back to its former glory, a dignified landmark in our first County seat on the fringe of the Everglades. Exclusive Tours, limited to only 10 people, have been scheduled on the last Saturday of the winter months. The next one is on Jan. 29. The day starts in the Rod & Gun Club, itself the oldest structure in Everglades City, with a talk about the background of the Bank, followed by lunch on the screened porch. After that, it is a short walk to the Bank where participants will be guided around the building and told of possible plans for its future use. The event is hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation. To book your places at $150 each, visit www.SaveBOE.com. For information, phone Marya at 239-695-2905.

ONGOING

‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

Various times now through Feb. 6. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' production of the comedy of four Southern women, drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour, who draw courage from each other in reclaiming the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost. Cost: $42. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Marco Players: ‘Silver Alert’

“Silver Alert” is the story about a senior woman whose family is worried about her driving and aging. Louise’s sons begin to limit her driving privileges and eventually take away her car keys. In retaliation, she takes her car on a wild journey across the country to Las Vegas. It’s on stage through Jan. 23 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

‘Slow Food’

At 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, now through Jan. 30. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. A couple celebrates their anniversary with dinner out, but will the marriage survive the service? A wacky waiter insinuates his way into their meal and their lives, and they find themselves examining their relationship deeply before the hors d'oeuvres are done. By Wendy McLeod ("And So It Goes"). Kevin Hendricks directs. $30, student $15. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

Walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Farmers Market at Mackle Park

The Marco Island Farmers Market has relocated to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island; due to construction at Veterans Community Park. The market will be from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday until April 20. Information, cityofmarcoisland.com.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays through April, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples. Located in the Naples Outlet Center near corner of Collier and Manatee Road, two miles south of U.S. 41. Returning is the official market band, “The Hot Damn Duo,” for the entire season. They play every Sunday from 10 to 1. southcollierfarmersmarket.com and also see Facebook page.

‘Keith Haring: Radiant Vision’

Now through Feb. 6; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays and open Thursdays until 9 p.m. Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. $15; $10 for students through age 18, with student ID. Information: 239-262-6517 or naplesart.org.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Mah Jongg

Weekly Mah Jongg is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We supply the Mah Jongg sets. Bring lunch, mingle, and make new friends. Located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Must reserve your spot, call Barbara at 609-442-6570.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan at 815-545-5056.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

FEBRUARY

Deluxe motorcoach day trip

Marco Island to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Sarasota – Tuesday, Feb. 1, sponsored by Calusa Garden Club. Trip cost of $140 includes transportation, guided tours, lunch and refreshments. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. Information, Sara Wolf at marieselbygardentrip@gmail.com or visit calusa.org

2022 Gala: New Beginnings

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the community to the 2022 Gala: New Beginnings. This event will be held at the Island Country Club at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5, in an outdoor tent. Guests will enjoy food, music, merriment and a magical night under the stars. The proceeds of the event will benefit the Art Center’s future development and programming.

American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to the Imagination Ball, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the JW Marriott Marco Island. Presented by Bill and Karen Young, and Jim and Christine Walker, the 2022 event will mark the 10-year anniversary of this spectacular gala. Please join us for an enchanted evening in the fight against cancer as we honor 10-year Gala Chair, Debra Shanahan with the prestigious and well deserved Grado Award. To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other ways that you can join us in the fight against cancer, please contact your American Cancer Society at Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032.

History of the Calusa Indians

A free presentation hosted by the Estero Historical Society. When most people think of Florida’s first people, few imagine a complex society – perhaps one of the most complex in North America at the time. On Feb. 12 journey back 10,000 years and meet The Calusa – People of the Estuary. This free presentation, sponsored by the Estero Historical Society will be given by local historian, Jacob Winge, at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Estero Recreation Center in Estero Park, located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to pre-register at esterohistoricalsociety.com as continental breakfast will be served.

Bonita Springs National Art Festival

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See the work of more than 200 artists. First in a series of three juried fests, with others Feb. 12-13 and March 5-6. Free with a suggested $5 donation. Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, downtown Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org/artfest.

Alter Eagles

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive Marco Island. Information: marcojcmi.com or by calling 239-642-0800.

MARCH

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 6 and March 20, the Bob Smith Jazz Quintet will play a concert at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. The concert is free, but donations are ​appreciated. Contact information: LTKehoe@hotmail.com 612-327-3835.

‘Come Walk with Me’ and help CurePSP

It’s more than a casual walk around the lake in Marco Island’s Mackle Park. It’s literally a step-by-step way for us to make more people aware of deadly neurological brain diseases and their indiscriminate attacks on the minds and bodies of our loved ones. Come walk to remember those we’ve lost and to recognize those struggling in the present, including caregivers, families, friends, supporters and the medical experts who are on the front lines of the battle. The 19th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk is 10:30 a.m., March 19 at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: Cindy MacDonald at 239-353-3960, cmac5371@aol.com or visit psp.org/event/19marcoislandwalk/.

Pirates & Pearls gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents their annual gala on Saturday, March 19, at the newly remodeled Island Country Club on Marco Island. This year’s gala is entitled Pirates & Pearls and promises an evening of swashbuckling fun according to gala Chairs Jim and Allyson Richards. Tickets are $225 per person. The evening will include a reception with silent auction and pirate-themed games and prizes, dinner, live auction, and dancing to the music of the popular Too Hot Trio. Guests are encouraged to wear pirate-themed or smart casual attire. Gala proceeds will support the Marco Island Historical Society and the non-profit organization’s mission to preserve and share the history and heritage of Marco Island and the surrounding community. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit themihs.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.