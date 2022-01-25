3 To Do: Blues guitarist and a brain expert

Marco Eagle

1. Ronnie Baker Brooks in Bonita

Chicago blues and soul blues guitarist, singer and songwriter known in Chicago's popular blues clubs, with three solo albums for Watchdog Records.

At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Cost: $32-$49. Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. Wednesday: Craft show

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27 at Naples Outlet Center, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples.

And from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Art League, 1010 Winterberry Dr., Marco Island.

Information: 732-682-3230.

3. Brain health expert

Marco Island Center for the Arts will be hosting Dr. Paul Nussbaum, the Founder and President of Brain Health Center, Inc., at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 26 for a presentation “Brain Health Across the Lifespan.”

Dr. Nussbaum has 30 years of experience in the care of adults and older persons suffering dementia, head injury, and many neuropsychiatric disorders. An expert in neuroanatomy and human behavior, he has published many peer reviewed articles, books, and chapters within the scientific community. He also serves on the editorial boards for several scientific and clinical journals.

Tickets are $10 at marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

