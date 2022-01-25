Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club change of watch

Donna Babb

Special to the Eagle

01.20.22

To ring another year of fun, the Marco Cruise Club celebrated its 44th Annual Change of Watch and Commodore’s Ball at the Marco Island Yacht Club.

Members enjoyed sunset cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by dinner in the Harbor Dining Room overlooking the Marco River and the Jolley Bridge.

Master of Ceremonies Ken Beckley presented recognition awards and magic tricks to the delight of the audience. Then the ceremonies began: Charles Schwalje inducted the new Commodore and Bridge officers for 2022: Bob Madaio, commodore; Terry Raymer, vice commodore; Joe Lagano, rear commodore; Carol Lagano, secretary; Joyce Madaio, treasurer;

Todd Whitney, P.C., ex-officio. Board of directors: Ed Bauersfeld, Dan Lange, Julie Whitney, PC John Nevalus, Charlie Schwalje, Stacey Stevens, Don Harty, John Marsh and Cindy McKeown.

The club’s new commodore, Bob Madaio, noted the large increase in boat owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many looked for safe and fun outdoor festivities.

This resulted in a MCC surge to a record-setting 125 members. The group has a busy calendar of seasonal events including overnight boat trips, raft ups, fishing contests, barbeques, and other social events including a shrimp boil, paella party and cocktails on the beach. Many activities help to get members outside to enjoy the weather.

“I am honored to serve as MCC Commodore,” Madaio said, “and I look forward to an exciting boating year.”

The Ball continued into the late evening with lively dancing to the music of Brian Darocha.

Want to know more about the Marco Cruise Club? Find out more at marcocruiseclub.com or email dprocopio@aol.com.