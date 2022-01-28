LIFE

3 To Do: 'Slow Food' and ghost tours

Marco Eagle
Peter (Mitch Frank) and Stephen (Robert Armstrong) rehearse for The Studio Players' production of "Slow Food" on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Naples, Fla.

1. Studio Players' presents 'Slow Food'

The Studio Players' "Slow Food" at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 30, at Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Cost: $30, student $15. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Good Jew’ and more

2. This weekend: Koreshan Ghost Tours

Ghost Tours: Beginning every 15 minutes from 6:45 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29 and February 4-5. Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. 

Volunteers in period costumes guide you through a historical journey along the candlelit shell paths of the Historic Unity Settlement. Stroll past restored buildings from a bygone era and watch re-enactors perform scenes from lives of Koreshans and their leaders. $25.

Registration at friendsofkoreshan.org. Information: 239-949-2379.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: For Napoli, the crust is a must!

The comedian performs through Jan. 30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club.

3. Steve Rannazzisi at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through Jan. 30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Authentic Guatemalan cuisine at Mayan Café