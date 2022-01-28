3 To Do: 'Slow Food' and ghost tours

Marco Eagle

1. Studio Players' presents 'Slow Food'

The Studio Players' "Slow Food" at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 30, at Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Cost: $30, student $15. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

2. This weekend: Koreshan Ghost Tours

Ghost Tours: Beginning every 15 minutes from 6:45 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29 and February 4-5. Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

Volunteers in period costumes guide you through a historical journey along the candlelit shell paths of the Historic Unity Settlement. Stroll past restored buildings from a bygone era and watch re-enactors perform scenes from lives of Koreshans and their leaders. $25.

Registration at friendsofkoreshan.org. Information: 239-949-2379.

3. Steve Rannazzisi at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through Jan. 30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

