3 To Do: 'Good Jew' and 'Sipping Society'

1. On stage now: ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

Various times now through Feb. 6. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

Naples Players' production of the comedy of four Southern women, drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour, who draw courage from each other in reclaiming the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost.

Cost: $42. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

2. This weekend: Koreshan Ghost Tours

Ghost Tours: Beginning every 15 minutes from 6:45 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5. Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero.

Volunteers in period costumes guide you through a historical journey along the candlelit shell paths of the Historic Unity Settlement. Stroll past restored buildings from a bygone era and watch re-enactors perform scenes from lives of Koreshans and their leaders. $25.

Registration at friendsofkoreshan.org. Information: 239-949-2379.

3. Saturday: ‘Good Jew’

The Jewish Congregation continues the 28th year of its Cultural Series on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5, at the Synagogue, located at 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

The star, Frank Blocker, is the director of the Performing Arts Center. He will present the play “Good Jew.”

The play is intended for persons of all religions. You are not required to be Jewish. The story is important for persons of all religions. Tickets are available at the Synagogue office.

Information: 239-642-0800.

