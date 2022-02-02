Social Scene: Whack a Whiting fishing tournament

Marco Eagle

The 5th Annual Whack a Whiting fishing tournament was held recently, with the post party and awards presentation held at the home of Joe and Diane Perino. Joe originated the tournament so that other fishermen could enjoy fishing for whiting as much as Joe does. Joe's motto is "They're fun to catch; easy to clean; and great to eat.”

This year 20 boats and 55 fishermen participated (the cold weather deterred a few people) Joe and Diane always host the party afterwards and Joe is in charge of the tally sheets and awarding prizes.