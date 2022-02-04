3 To Do: Seafood fest, gala, more

Marco Eagle

1. Naples Seafood & Music Festival

Eleven blues and rock bands perform at the third annual event, which also features a variety of seafood and vegetarian dishes from local restaurants and food purveyors.

The three-day festival includes performances by JP Soars, Frank Bang, The Hooten Hollars, Damon Fowler, Sean Chambers, Gas House Gorilla, Soul Circus Cowboys and more. 4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Italian American Club, 7035 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples.

Information: seafoodfestivals.com.

2. 2022 Gala: New Beginnings

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the community to the 2022 Gala: New Beginnings.

This event will be held at the Island Country Club at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5, in an outdoor tent. Guests will enjoy food, music, merriment and a magical night under the stars.

The proceeds of the event will benefit the Art Center’s future development and programming.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

3. History Walk in Bonita Springs

The Bonita Springs Historical Society continues its popular history walks with a "Places of Wonderment" tour Saturday, Feb. 5, in the city's downtown historic district.

It begins at 10 a.m. at Liles Hotel History Center in Riverside Park, 27300 Old 41 Road. Cost is $30 in advance, $40 the day of. Total walk distance is about one mile over two hours.

Book in advance online at bonitaspringshistoricalsociety.org/Happenings/tours/index.html or call 239-992-6997.

