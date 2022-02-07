Noontime Rotary Club: First honorees of the 2022 Spirit Award

Submitted

The Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island recently announced that Ron McClay and the Our Daily Bread Food Pantry organization were selected as the first two recipients of the 2022 Spirit of Marco Island Award.

McClay was taken by surprise at a dinner held at the San Marco Catholic Church parish hall when a group of Rotarians from the club made the announcement in front of a group of more than 100 attendees.

McClay is an active member of the Knight of Columbus and has contributed significantly to assisting the Knight’s with their catering fundraising events taking advantage of his culinary expertise. In addition, McClay is very active with Our Daily Bread and is one of key operational volunteers with the organization. One of the persons that nominated him for this recognition noted that “He is a positive, can do person who is always willing to help no matter the task.”

McClay was moved by the announcement and expressed his humble gratitude.

The Our Daily Bread Food Pantry organization was also recognized with the Spirit Award for their incredible contribution to our community by providing food to those in need.

A group of Rotarians made the surprise announcement at a recent Board of Directors’ meeting.

The past two years has been very challenging for many families and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry has been on the forefront of helping those in need. The demand on the organization has been unprecedented. However, through the generosity and support of the community and the dedication of their many volunteers they have risen up to meet the need and continue to do so.

What Our Daily Bread Pantry has been able to accomplish over the past several years has truly been nothing short of a miracle!

Additional honorees will be announced in the next few weeks. The honorees will be formally presented with their 2022 Spirit of Marco Island Award at the 12th Annual Spirit of Marco Island Gala Awards Dinner and Silent Auction to be held on Saturday, April 30, at the Bistro Soleil Restaurant.

In addition, to attending the gala, there are many sponsorship opportunities available, including the opportunity to sponsor one of the Honorees, including a VIP table at the event. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or by email: Linda@marcorealtysource.com.

This gala event recognizes individuals and organizations that are civically involved in the community through their contribution of time, talent and financial support to the community.

For more information and tickets for this event you may contact Al Diaz at 438-5285 or by email at manager@royalmarcoway.com.