3 To Do: History of the Calusa Indians, more

1. Estero Historical Society: History of the Calusa Indians

A free presentation hosted by the Estero Historical Society. When most people think of Florida’s first people, few imagine a complex society – perhaps one of the most complex in North America at the time.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, journey back 10,000 years and meet The Calusa – People of the Estuary. This free presentation, sponsored by the Estero Historical Society will be given by local historian, Jacob Winge, at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Estero Recreation Center in Estero Park, located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to pre-register at esterohistoricalsociety.com as continental breakfast will be served.

2. Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing along Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offering specials on dining and drinks. "Evenings on Fifth" continues every second Thursday of the month. Information: 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. Friday: American Cancer Society Imagination Ball

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to the Imagination Ball, Friday, Feb. 11, at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

Presented by Bill and Karen Young, and Jim and Christine Walker, the 2022 event will mark the 10-year anniversary of this spectacular gala.

This is an enchanted evening in the fight against cancer as the group honor 10-year Gala Chair, Debra Shanahan with the prestigious and well deserved Grado Award.

To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other ways that you can join us in the fight against cancer, contact your American Cancer Society at Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032.

